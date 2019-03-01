Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik stuns reigning world champion Petra Olli to enter final of Dan Kolov event

Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik stunned reigning world champion Petra Olli of Finland to enter the finals of the female 65g category freestyle at the Dan Kolov 2019 wrestling meet in Ruse, Bulgaria on Thursday.

According to information received, the Indian defeated Olli 4-1 in the semi-finals.

Sakshi will next meet Henna Johansson of Sweden in the gold medal clash on Friday.

Sakshi has won a bronze medal in the 58kg category at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

