Sports

'Right man to lead Indian sports', Twitter congratulates Anurag Thakur for taking charge as Sports Minister

Twitter was buzzing with updates of cabinet expansion and a number of known faces from the sporting fraternity as well politics took to the micro-blogging site to congratulate Thakur and bid farewell to Rijiju. Here are a few reactions:

FP Sports July 08, 2021 19:03:30 IST
Anurag Thakur (right) during the oath taking ceremony with Indian president Ram Nath Kovind. Twitter/ @ianuragthakur

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Wednesday replaced Kiren Rijiju as India’s new sports minister. Notably, the announcement of the replacement comes with just over two weeks to go for the Tokyo Olympics. Rijiju, meanwhile, will take charge as the Minister of Law and Justice.

Besides handling the sports ministry, the 46-year-old from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh was also given charge of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Thakur, who has previously served as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) head, also took to Twitter and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he took oath as a cabinet minister.

"I am honoured to serve the people of India as a Union Cabinet minister and take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Sh @narendramodi ji for entrusting me with this responsibility," he tweeted.

Updated Date: July 08, 2021 19:03:30 IST

