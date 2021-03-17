Review finds Football Association guilty of 'institutional failings' in implementation of child safeguarding measures
The review, published on Wednesday, said high-profile convictions — including one for serial abuser Barry Bennell in the United States in 1995 — should have served as the catalyst for change, but it took another five years for the FA to put adequate processes in place.
London: The Football Association was guilty of inexcusable "institutional failings" in delaying the implementation of child safeguarding measures between 1995 and 2000, an independent review of historical sexual abuse has found.
The review, published on Wednesday, said high-profile convictions — including one for serial abuser Barry Bennell in the United States in 1995 — should have served as the catalyst for change, but it took another five years for the FA to put adequate processes in place.
"The FA acted far too slowly to introduce appropriate and sufficient child protection measures, and to ensure that safeguarding was taken sufficiently seriously by those involved in the game," the report said.
"These are significant institutional failings for which there is no excuse. During this period, the FA did not do enough to keep children safe."
There were failings even after 2000, the report said. It cited the fact that no measures were put in place to stop Bennell, who had worked as a youth coach affiliated to Manchester City, Crewe and Stoke, from returning to football after his release from prison in 2003.
Bennell was sentenced to 31 years in prison in 2018 for 50 counts of child abuse against 12 boys aged eight to 15 between 1979 and 1991.
Judge Clement Goldstone described Bennell as "the devil incarnate". He was sentenced to a further four years last year.
The FA was also criticised for failing to look again at allegations against Southampton and Peterborough youth coach Bob Higgins when the standard of proof in disciplinary cases was lowered in 2003.
Higgins was sentenced to 24 years in prison in 2019 after being found guilty of 46 counts of indecent assault against 24 people between 1971 and 1996.
The review, led by barrister Clive Sheldon, also looked at how the FA and individuals at clubs with links to suspected or convicted abusers dealt with reports of abuse.
It stated that, in some cases, "clubs acted too slowly, or inappropriately" in response to such reports.
In all, the review said that data passed to it in August 2020 had identified 240 suspects and 692 survivors.
Sheldon believes the actual number who were abused but had not come forward to report it was far higher, but concluded that abuse was "not commonplace" and that the "overwhelming majority" of children were able to engage with football safely.
Safeguarding
The review makes 13 recommendations for the FA to improve safeguarding including having a board member as safeguarding champion and the employment of safeguarding officers at all 92 professional clubs in England.
"Understanding and acknowledging the appalling abuse suffered by young players in the period covered by the review is important for its own sake," said Sheldon.
"Survivors deserve to be listened to, and their suffering deserves to be properly recognised.
"As well as recognising and facing up to what happened in the past, it is also important that this terrible history is not repeated, and that everything possible is done now to safeguard the current and future generations of young players."
The Offside Trust, founded and run by survivors of sexual abuse in sport, criticised the findings of the report, calling them "blindingly obvious".
"We are deeply disappointed that an opportunity to create a world-class standard of child protection and safeguarding in sport has been missed," it said.
League One Peterborough issued a short statement in which they said they were "extremely sorry" to anyone affected by the club's part in the abuse scandal.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
European football matchday: Manchester City, Real Madrid take leads into Champions League second legs
Premier League leaders Man City are looking to reach the quarter-finals for the fourth straight season under Pep Guardiola, though they didn't go beyond that stage and have never got to the final.
Head injuries policy in football a 'shambles', says concussion expert during British parliamentary inquiry
Stewart led a 2019 study which found that professional footballers were three-and-a-half times more likely to die from neurodegenerative disease compared with members of the general population.
Champions League: Manchester City cruise to quarter-finals; Karim Benzema on target as Real Madrid oust Atalanta
The Champions League is the one trophy that has remained elusive to Guardiola during his five years in Manchester with City failing to ever get beyond the last eight under the Catalan.