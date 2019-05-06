Revenue worth Rs 100 crore to be generated through golf tourism over next five years, says Golf Industry Association

The 8th India Golf & Turf Expo – South Asia’s largest golf industry trade show emphasized on the importance of generating revenues for the golf industry through tourism. The two-day exhibition for professionals from the golf and turf industry was promoted by the Golf Industry Association (GIA) and supported by Incredible India (Ministry of Tourism, Government of India). A key takeaway from this was that India’s golf tourism has the potential to generate Rs 100 cr over the next five years.

D Venkatesan, Deputy DG Ministry of Tourism, GOI, said ‘Incredible India’ is the most visible brand globally after Malaysia & Singapore and was confident of golf becoming a key growth engine for tourism in India within the next few years.

"The growth of Golf courses with sustainable ecosystem cannot happen without economic viability of Golf courses, and this cannot be achieved without developing golf tourism," said Peter Walton, President & Chief Executive, IAGTO, speaking at the Expo.

Mike Orloff, Managing Director, Golf Industry Central (Australia), shared his views on ‘how golfing clubs can improve the total tourist experience’ while suggesting the introduction of an annual golf festival supported by Incredible India.

The GIA through the sessions announced that they aim to build ten new golf courses across the country with investments worth Rs 1000 crores. A critical objective for the GIA is to increase golf’s reach and help the sport become easily accessible to people.

