You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Revamped Davis Cup could be held in Madrid or France next year, says Spanish Tennis Federation chief

Sports Reuters May 12, 2018 10:42:05 IST

Madrid: The Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) has held meetings with the Barcelona and national football team player Gerard Pique about holding the planned revamped Davis Cup in France or Madrid next year, the organisation’s chief Miguel Diaz said on Friday.

France are the defending Davis Cup champions. Reuters

France are the defending Davis Cup champions. Reuters

In February the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced a massive shake-up of the competition, which will see the formation of an 18-nation World Cup of Tennis Finals played in one location, after agreeing a 25-year, $3 billion partnership with investment group Kosmos, founded and chaired by Pique.

“We are looking at a formula whereby the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be held in Madrid or in France so it doesn’t have to go to Asia,” Diaz told reporters at the Madrid Open on Friday.

“We’ve had a couple of meetings with Gerard Pique and we will have one more but we still need data. We are looking at the final format and still nothing has been decided. We will make the decision at our board meeting at the end of May.”

The ITF was not immediately available to comment.

Pique, who is set to be named in Spain’s squad for next month’s World Cup in Russia, was photographed watching countryman Rafael Nadal’s quarter-final defeat by Dominic Thiem on Friday at the Madrid Open alongside Real Madrid players Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio.

The new Davis Cup event represents a huge revamp for a competition which has been in existence since 1900 but has suffered in recent years with top players not competing.

ITF President David Haggerty has said the new format will be “a game-changer for tennis” but the proposed event, which would bring an end to traditional home and away ties, has been criticised by Belgian tennis chief Gijs Kooken, who said it risked “killing the soul” of the competition.


Updated Date: May 12, 2018 10:42 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores