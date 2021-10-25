Removal of Taliban from list of terrorist organisations 'possible', says Vladimir Putin
The insurgent group has welcomed the remarks by the Russian president
Moscow: Taliban have welcomed remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin about the possibility to exclude the group from the terror list.
Putin, speaking at a meeting of the International Valdai Club, said the removal of the Taliban movement from the list of terrorist organisations is possible. However, he also emphasised that this must happen at the level of the United Nations, Russian news agency TASS reported.
Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the spokesperson of the Afghan foreign ministry in the interim government of the country, said on Sunday: "ministry of foreign affairs of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan welcomes remarks by president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, regarding removal of names of IEA leaders from the blacklist."
"As the chapter of war has come to an end, so too must world countries bring a positive change in their relationship and approach towards Afghanistan. We seek positive relations with the international community based on the principle of reciprocity," the Taliban spokesman tweeted.
Putin has said that Russia is pondering over removing the Taliban from the list of extremist groups.
"All of us expect that these people, the Taliban, who are undoubtedly in control of the situation in Afghanistan will ensure that the situation develops in a positive fashion," Putin said.
Taliban seized control of Kabul in August and they announced the interim government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in September.
Taliban have been pushing for international recognition. However, the world community have made it clear that the Taliban have to deliver on the promises that they have made before any recognition.
