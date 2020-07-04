Reliance Foundation Young Champs Academy, Bengaluru FC Youth club granted two-star Academy status by AFC

The two-star status is subject to re-evaluation after three years as per Article 6 of the AFC Elite Youth Scheme Regulations and Guidelines.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has conferred the Reliance Foundation Young Champs Academy and the JSW Bengaluru Football Club's Youth Development Program with two-star Academy status.

The status is subject to re-evaluation after three years as per Article 6 of the AFC Elite Youth Scheme Regulations and Guidelines.

"We are delighted to confer to the AIFF the AFC Elite Youth Scheme full membership status and the Reliance Foundation Young Champs Academy and JSW Bengaluru FC Academy the two-star Academy status," stated Dato Windsor John, General Secretary of the AFC.

“To be granted Two-Star Academy status is indeed a proud moment for all of us at RFYC,” said Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation Chairperson, in a press release issued on the Indian Super League website, adding, “our goal is to unlock the huge potential of Indian football. I firmly believe in order to accomplish that, we need to create a world-class eco-system that helps funnel the young talent pool that exists across the country. his recognition by AFC will only strengthen our resolve to continue to strive towards excellence and ensure RFYC plays its part in putting Indian football on the global map. I thank AFC and AIFF for the honour.”

Kushal Das, General Secretary of the All India Football Federation said, "I would like to congratulate Reliance Foundation Young Champs Academy and JSW Bengaluru FC Academy for receiving the two-star status. Their academies are truly remarkable and have been promising ones to deliver future stars of the sport."

With inputs from PTI.