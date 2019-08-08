Reigning WBL World Billiards champion Sourav Kothari becomes India's new No 1 cueist

New Delhi: Reigning WBL World Billiards champion Sourav Kothari came up with a scintillating performance in Bangalore to emerge India's No 1 player in the national men's billiards rankings.

Kothari won both national selection championships and crafted a scintillating 400 unfinished break to become the country's new top-ranked cueist.

On his way to No 1 ranking, Kothari did the unthinkable by crafting a flawless 400 unfinished break as he played with absolute deft touch amassing more than 350 points of the break at the top of the table in his last league encounter against B Bhaskar of Karnataka.

The first selection tournament was played in the 150 up best of 5 format, while the second was played on the 400 up format.

By virtue of winning both the national selection tournaments, Kothari will now represent India as the top player from the country in the forthcoming World Billiards Championships, to be held in Myanmar (short format) in September and Melbourne (long format) in November.