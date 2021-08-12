Reigning Olympics 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs out of action untill 2022
Almost unknown a year ago, the Texas-born Italian sprinter claimed a shock triumph in the 100m at the Tokyo Olympics as well as gold in the 4x100m relay.
Rome: Olympic Games 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs announced Thursday on his Instagram account that he will not run again until 2022.
In response to a fan on a social media interaction, who asked the Italian when would be his next appearance on the track, he replied: "2022".
His stunning victory was achieved in a European record of 9.80sec.
The 26-year-old was scheduled to next run on 21 August at the Eugene Diamond League meet in the United States.
After that, he was to appear on 3 September in Brussels and on 9 September in Zurich for the season-ending Diamond League Finals.
After his triumphant return to Italy from Tokyo on Monday, where he was greeted as a national hero, Jacobs resumed training.
However, Italian media said he immediately called a halt after a fall blamed on "the accumulated fatigue of the Olympics as well as a knee problem," reported Italian daily, Il Corriere della Sera.
