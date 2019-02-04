Red Bull, Mercedes to unveil Formula One 2019 Championship cars on 13 February, Ferrari to have online reveal two days later

London: Red Bull will give a first glimpse of their new Honda-powered RB15 Formula One car next week on the same day that world champion Lewis Hamilton’s 2019 Mercedes breaks cover at Silverstone.

Former champions Red Bull, who finished third overall behind champions Mercedes and Ferrari last year, have switched from Renault power units to Honda for the season starting in Australia on 17 March.

They also have a changed line-up, with Australian Daniel Ricciardo now donning yellow Renault overalls and replaced by young Frenchman Pierre Gasly alongside Dutch driver Max Verstappen.

Verstappen, 21, won two races last year and will be hoping Honda provide a reliable and powerful engine after the manufacturer’s return to Formula One with McLaren ended in divorce at the end of 2017.

Honda supplied Red Bull’s junior team, Toro Rosso, last year.

Red Bull announced the 13 February date on the team’s Twitter feed, without details. Mercedes have already said they will run their W10 car for the first time in a private shakedown session that day.

We'll be revealing our 2019 challenger on the 13th February! 👀 #PushTheBoundaries pic.twitter.com/nudy10Ak5U — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 4, 2019

Racing Point, the team formerly known as Force India before being taken over by a Canadian consortium led by the billionaire father of racing driver Lance Stroll, will also present their new team branding in Toronto on 13 February.

Formula One starts pre-season testing at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya on 18 February, which will be the first chance to see the new cars together on track.

The team launches kick off this week, with U.S.-owned Haas first out with their new livery in London on Thursday before Toro Rosso on 11 February.

Fourth-placed Renault show off their new car at their Enstone factory in central England on 12 February, with McLaren removing the covers at Woking on 14 February. Ferrari have an online reveal on 15 February.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.