The English Giants have confirmed that Erik ten Hag will join the club on contract till June 2025, with an option of a one year extension.

Manchester United have announced Erik ten Hag as their manager for the upcoming season. The English Giants have confirmed that Hag will join the club on contract till June 2025, with an option of a one year extension.

The 52-year-old Dutchman will leave his current club at Ajax and join the Red Devils as the fifth permanent manager of the club after Sir Alex Ferguson left the in 2013. He will take the position of Ralf Rangnick who has been the interim boss since the club sacked Ole Gunner Solskjaer in November 2021.

Hag has been serving Ajax for more than four years. Under his stewardship, the team has won the Dutch league and cup double in the 2018-19 season and 2020-21 season. However, last Sunday, Ajax lost the Dutch Cup 2022 final against PSV. But they are close to bringing the title of Eredivisie home again as they are at the top of the group table with 72 points in 29 matches.

According to John Murtough, United’s Football Director, Hag has already proved himself to be one of the best managers in Europe in the last few years with Ajax. The Board is quite hopeful as he is quite famous for attacking football and his commitment to the youth. Manchester United took to their official Twitter account to announce the appointment of Erik ten Hag. The United squad was informed about their new boss on Thursday morning.

https://twitter.com/ManUtd/status/1517083257539637248

Hag also seems more than satisfied after joining the historic English club. He expressed his determination of developing a team that is capable of delivering the ultimate success. He also reminded his commitment to Ajax fans that he will leave the club with a successful conclusion.

Ajax have also congratulated Erik ten Hag for starting a new journey next summer. The United fans around the globe are appreciating the club’s decision. They are keeping faith in the new boss as the rebuilding will be initiated to overcome the recent situation.

Here's how the Twitter reacted to the development:

United board had shortlisted five managers including Spain coach Luis Enrique, Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel, Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui, and Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino. But Hag outran them with his futuristic vision and sheer determination. United had to pay the release clause of 2 million Euros to secure the deal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.