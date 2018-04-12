Latest Update: Real Madrid vs Juventus, Bayern Munich vs Sevilla, LIVE score, Champions League QF 2nd legs: 80' Real Madrid 0-3 Juventus (Agg score: 3-3)
Real Madrid have upped the ante in the last few minutes and Juventus are hanging on at the moment. After 80 minutes of football, Real Madrid have finally found their form. This game is set for a big finish
But the 40-year-old claims he is not saddened by the prospect, instead insisting there would be few better places to bow out than the Santiago Bernabeu.
Buffon is yet to confirm his plans this summer but he is out of contract at Juventus and the expectation is the Italian goalkeeper is likely to retire.
Juve are looking to make the impossible possible against Real, who boast a 3-0 advantage from last week's opening leg in Turin.
"The important thing is that it is not for Juventus the last game, this is the most important," Buffon said on Tuesday.
"The possibility that it will be mine fits but it is not something that depresses me or that leads me to negative thoughts.
"If it is like that, I would not have complained much as a child about playing my last (European) match against Real Madrid."
Buffon has made 124 appearances in the Champions League, 110 for Juventus, but he has never lifted the trophy with the Italian club.
Last season, it was Real that denied Buffon becoming the oldest ever European champion as the Spanish giants strolled to a 4-1 victory in the final in Cardiff.
Buffon has been a Champions League runner-up three times with Juve in total and it would take an incredible comeback to prevent further heartbreak this week.
"We cannot play with the hope that we change everything in the first 20 minutes," Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Tuesday.
"I want to say the duty we have tomorrow is to erase that 3-0 which was a very hard result.
"We will have to play a great match against an incredible team in an incredible stadium, do everything possible to get a positive result and then in the match we do not know what could happen."
Buffon added: "We have to play with spirit and stay together as a group. Evidently if we achieve the miracle we would all be very happy."
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date: Apr 12, 2018 01:59 AM
Highlights
59' Real Madrid 0-3 Juventus (Agg score: 3-3)
GOAL! Blaise Matuidi scores! Keylor Navas spills a Douglas Costa into the path of the Frenchman who bundles home from close range. It's all square in the tie. Everything to play for now
HT: Bayern Munich 0-0 Sevilla (Agg score: 2-1)
Bayern have had the better of the half. Sevilla goalkeeper has kept the Spaniards on level terms on the night but the visitors have also had their moments at the other end. Bayern's 2 away goals mean they are in control of this tie, but Sevilla have managed to stay in contention in this tie. Bayern still have work to do in the 2nd half.
HT: Real Madrid 0-2 Juventus (Agg score: 3-2)
What a half of football. In terms of play, it's been fairly even but Juventus have produced two decisive moments, two moments of quality that have placed them within just a goal of leveling matters in this tie. Mario Mandzukic has caused Real Madrid all sorts of problems and once again Max Allegri has shown he is one of the best tacticians in Europe. Big second half to follow as Juve smell blood
37' Real Madrid 0-2 Juventus (Agg score: 3-2)
GOAL! Mario Mandzukic again! Another cross from the right hand side this time from Lichsteiner. Juve are right back in this tie. Real Madrid need to respond
2' Real Madrid 0-1 Juventus (Agg score: 3-1)
GOAL! Mario Madzukic scores! The Croatian heads home from close range fom a Douglas Costa to give Juventus a perfect start to the night. Can they do this?
TEAM NEWS from Allianz Arena!
Bayern XI: Ulreich; Kimmich, Hummels, Boateng, Rafinha; Martinez, Müller, James Rodriguez; Robben, Ribery, Lewandowski.
Sevilla XI: Soria; Navas Lenglet, Escudero, Mercardo; N'Zonzi, Banega; Correa, Vazquez, Sarabia; Ben Yedder.
TEAM NEWS!
Gareth Bale starts for Real Madrid in place of Karim Benzema. Mario Mandzukic comes in from Juventus
Real Madrid XI: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Vallejo, Marcelo; Casemiro; Modric, Kroos; Isco; Ronaldo, Bale.
Juventus XI: Buffon; De Sciglio, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Mandzukic, Higuain.
01:59 (IST)
85' Real Madrid 0-3 Juventus (Agg score: 3-3)
Juventus with a spell of possession that just takes the sting out of the Real Madrid response. The Italians waste a free-kick in promising position before Ronaldo sends a header from close range over the bar. Maybe this could be Juventus' night
01:54 (IST)
80' Real Madrid 0-3 Juventus (Agg score: 3-3)
Real Madrid have upped the ante in the last few minutes and Juventus are hanging on at the moment. After 80 minutes of football, Real Madrid have finally found their form. This game is set for a big finish
01:50 (IST)
75' Bayern Munich 0-0 Sevilla (Agg score: 2-1)
Time running out for Sevilla who need to score a minimum of 2 goals in the final fifteen minutes. But that is exactly what they did at Old Trafford to reach the quarter-final. Bayern have been pushing for a goal all evening but their finishing so far hasn't been up to the mark
01:49 (IST)
75' Real Madrid 0-3 Juventus (Agg score: 3-3)
Real Madrid enjoying a good spell of possession but Juventus are keeping avery nice shape. There haven't been many openings for Real Madrid as Zidane replaces Luka Modric with Kovacic. Brilliant game
01:43 (IST)
65' Real Madrid 0-3 Juventus (Agg score: 3-3)
Juventus have the momentum in this game and look the more threatening of the two sides. Real Madrid have never really got going this evening but now with the scores level, the home side would need to get their act together. A fourth Juventus goal will severely turn this tie in their favour and with the sharpness that their attack has possessed tonight, there is plenty of time for Juventus to get that goal
01:40 (IST)
60' Bayern Munich 0-0 Sevilla (Agg score: 2-1)
The game is on a knife egde. Chances at both ends. Bayern having the larger number of opportunities but Sevilla rattling the crossbar. Bayern still comfortable but they haven't been able to put Sevilla away.
01:35 (IST)
59' Real Madrid 0-3 Juventus (Agg score: 3-3)
GOAL! Blaise Matuidi scores! Keylor Navas spills a Douglas Costa into the path of the Frenchman who bundles home from close range. It's all square in the tie. Everything to play for now
01:30 (IST)
55' Real Madrid 0-2 Juventus (Agg score: 3-2)
Real are playing on the front foot while Juventus happy to try their luck on the counter. The Italians are comfortable with the pattern of the play despite needing a goal to level the tie. Juventus can play on the counter and still be dangerous. This is a crucial time in the tie and it seems sooner rather than later something will give
01:26 (IST)
50' Real Madrid 0-2 Juventus (Agg score: 3-2)
Real Madrid have added a bit more dynamism to the side to give them an edge going forward. Juventus front three of Higuain, Mandzukic and Douglas Costa look dangerous every time they go forward. There is anxiety at the Santiago Bernabeu at the moment
01:22 (IST)
46' Bayern Munich 0-0 Sevilla (Agg score: 2-1)
Second half begins at Allianz Arena. Bayern in the driver's seat in the tie with 45 minutes to play
01:21 (IST)
46' Real Madrid 0-2 Juventus (Agg score: 3-2)
Second half begins
Real Madrid changes: Casemiro OFF Lucas Vazquez ON; Gareth Bale OFF Marco Asensio ON
01:14 (IST)
Everything to play for in the 2nd half
01:11 (IST)
The difference maker!
01:11 (IST)
Real Madrid 0-2 Juventus - HT stats
01:08 (IST)
HT: Bayern Munich 0-0 Sevilla (Agg score: 2-1)
Bayern have had the better of the half. Sevilla goalkeeper has kept the Spaniards on level terms on the night but the visitors have also had their moments at the other end. Bayern's 2 away goals mean they are in control of this tie, but Sevilla have managed to stay in contention in this tie. Bayern still have work to do in the 2nd half.
01:05 (IST)
HT: Real Madrid 0-2 Juventus (Agg score: 3-2)
What a half of football. In terms of play, it's been fairly even but Juventus have produced two decisive moments, two moments of quality that have placed them within just a goal of leveling matters in this tie. Mario Mandzukic has caused Real Madrid all sorts of problems and once again Max Allegri has shown he is one of the best tacticians in Europe. Big second half to follow as Juve smell blood
01:00 (IST)
40' Real Madrid 0-2 Juventus (Agg score: 3-2)
Juventus are on top in this game. The second goal has really made the Bernabeu nervy and Juventus are playing with a bit of swagger. Real Madrid need to be careful. Perhaps they need a goal to arrest Juventus' momentum
00:53 (IST)
37' Real Madrid 0-2 Juventus (Agg score: 3-2)
GOAL! Mario Mandzukic again! Another cross from the right hand side this time from Lichsteiner. Juve are right back in this tie. Real Madrid need to respond
00:50 (IST)
30' Real Madrid 0-1 Juventus (Agg score: 3-1)
No further joy for Juventus after the early Mandzukic strike. Real are growing as the game progresses. Buffon makes a big save to deny Isco and keep Juventus in the tie.
00:47 (IST)
30' Bayern Munich 0-0 Sevilla (Agg score: 2-1)
Nothing much to choose between the two sides after the opening half hour. Sevilla have given a good account of themselves and not folded up against the supreior Bayern team. Bayern in the driver's seat in this tie thanks to those 2 away goals but Sevilla very much in this tie
00:42 (IST)
25' Real Madrid 0-1 Juventus (Agg score: 3-1)
Even game so far. Higuain and Madzukic have combined well on occasions and that's when Juventus have looked dangerous. Real Madrid are happy to slow the tempo of the game when they get the ball but with the kind of forwards they will always keep the Juventus rearguard on their toes
00:36 (IST)
20' Real Madrid 0-1 Juventus (Agg score: 3-1)
It's been a grteat contest so far. Both teams looking dangerous at the moment. Real Madrid have recovered from that early shock but the next goal could be key in the outcome of this tie
00:32 (IST)
15' Bayern Munich 0-0 Sevilla (Agg score: 2-1)
Good open game at the Allianz Arena. Bayern Have looked bright in the opening exchanges and have threatened to work the Sevilla keeper. However, Sevilla have asked a few questions on the break. Just the one goal difference between the two sides. Intriguing contest in Munich so far
00:28 (IST)
10' Real Madrid 0-1 Juventus (Agg score: 3-1)
Juventus making a great start to the game with that Mario Mandzukic goal but Real Madrid have slowly started to get on their act. This tie is still very much in the home side's control. Gareth Bale went close to leveling the scores with a back heel from close range but could only find the side netting
00:18 (IST)
2' Real Madrid 0-1 Juventus (Agg score: 3-1)
GOAL! Mario Madzukic scores! The Croatian heads home from close range fom a Douglas Costa to give Juventus a perfect start to the night. Can they do this?
00:17 (IST)
KICK OFF!
The action is underway in Madrid and Munich!
00:08 (IST)
Real Madrid arriving at the Barenabeu
Real Madrid will feel confident of completing the job against Juventus tonight as they bring a 3-0 lead from the first leg
23:55 (IST)
TEAM NEWS from Allianz Arena!
Bayern XI: Ulreich; Kimmich, Hummels, Boateng, Rafinha; Martinez, Müller, James Rodriguez; Robben, Ribery, Lewandowski.
Sevilla XI: Soria; Navas Lenglet, Escudero, Mercardo; N'Zonzi, Banega; Correa, Vazquez, Sarabia; Ben Yedder.
23:52 (IST)
TEAM NEWS!
Gareth Bale starts for Real Madrid in place of Karim Benzema. Mario Mandzukic comes in from Juventus
Real Madrid XI: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Vallejo, Marcelo; Casemiro; Modric, Kroos; Isco; Ronaldo, Bale.
Juventus XI: Buffon; De Sciglio, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Mandzukic, Higuain.
23:24 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of Champions League game between Juventus and Real Madrid.