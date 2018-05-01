Preview: Real Madrid host Bayern Munich at their Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Tuesday "galvanised" by the prospect of a third consecutive Champions League final.
Zinedine Zidane's Spanish swashbucklers carry a 2-1 lead into this semi-final second leg against German guests who require "cool heads and hot hearts" according to Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.
"Of course it galvanises us, it's an extra motivation. What drives this club is to try to do the maximum, all of us, to regret nothing," Real boss Zidane said.
With their two precious away goals in Munich last week Real are expected to go through and, for many, are heavy favourites to win a 13th continental crown after already beating Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus in the knock-out stages.
Captain Sergio Ramos suggested Real Madrid "make what is practically impossible seem easy. No one else has won two in a row" (in the modern Champions League era).
"What motivates us is to keep breaking records and winning titles," the defender added.
For Zidane, a third European crown as coach would put him level with Carlo Ancelotti and Bob Paisley in the pantheon of successful managers.
Only the three triumphs of Paisley, however, came at one club, Liverpool, and over a single era, in 1977, 1978 and 1981. Ancelotti's treble stretched across 11 years, with two clubs, Real and AC Milan.
But Zidane's merits as a coach and tactician continue to be downplayed, at least in part because the 1998 French World Cup-winning skipper owns arguably the most talented squad in the world and, in Cristiano Ronaldo, the Champions League's greatest ever player.
'War not over'
Ronaldo's 15 goals in this year's competition have certainly been key, but it was Zidane who made the brave call to leave out Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema at the Allianz Arena against Bayern.
The preferred but less established duo of Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio combined brilliantly for the winning goal, with the former also switched to right-back late on, where he held off the threat of Franck Ribery.
"When Zizou has to gamble, he does, because he is the boss," Ramos said. "We are very happy that he is steering the boat."
Ribery warned Real that despite last week's reverse, Bayern would not go down without a fight.
"The battle is lost, but the war is not over," the Frenchman wrote on Twitter, borrowing from the famous Charles de Gaulle quote.
"We will get our chances in Madrid."
As Bayern try to engineer an upset they can take inspiration from Juventus who went down fighting with a 3-1 win in Madrid in the quarter-finals after losing 3-0 in Turin, bowing out 4-3 on aggregate.
"Juve are a good example of putting pressure on Real in Madrid," said Rummenigge.
"We need cool heads and hot hearts."
The Santiago Bernabeu showdown kicks off at 12.15 am IST with the winners set to face Liverpool or AS Roma in the 26 May final in Kiev. Jurgen Klopp's men take a 5-2 lead into their second leg at Roma on Wednesday.
Updated Date: May 02, 2018 02:29 AM
Highlights
Bayern Munich lineup!
Four changes for Bayern from the first leg and two are forced due to injuries with Jerome Boateng and Arjen Robben out of the squad. In come Niklas Sule, David Alaba, Corentin Tolisso and Thiago.
Bayern Munich: Ulreich, Kimmich, Sule, Hummels, Alaba, Tolisso, Thiago, Muller, Rodriguez, Ribery, Lewandowski
Subs: Starke, Wagner, Martinez, Rafinha, Mai, Rudy, Dorsch
Real Madrid line-up!
Three changes for Real as Mateo Kovacic, Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema start. Carvajal and Isco are out injured with Casemiro dropping down to the bench. Zidane has seemed to have gone for a back three of Varane, Ramos and Marcelo tonight.
Real Madrid: Navas, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Kovacic, Vasquez, Modric, Kroos, Asensio, Ronaldo, Benzema
Subs: Casilla, Nacho, Bale, Casmiro, Theo, Mayoral, Ceballos
02:26 (IST)
02:23 (IST)
02:21 (IST)
02:20 (IST)
02:16 (IST)
02:15 (IST)
02:14 (IST)
FT! REAL MADRID ARE THROUGH TO THEIR THIRD SUCCESSIVE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL!
It's all over at the Santiago Bernabeu and it is Real Madrid who survive a scare, yet again, to reach their third consecutive final. Kimmich's goal was cancelled out by Benzema in the first half who scored 30 seconds into the second half to give the hosts the lead. However, James Rodriguez's goal gave Bayern hope but Keylor Navas and the Real defence did well to keep it 2-2 on the night and help Real progress to the final.
02:07 (IST)
93` Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern Munich
Hummels finds himself unmarked in the Real box and he tries to flick the ball into Lewandowski's path but Navas pounces just ahead of the Polish striker to pouch the ball.
02:05 (IST)
90+1` Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern Munich
Into added time here as Bayern lay siege to the Real box. Thiago's corner kick is met by Hummels but his header is wide off the goal.
02:03 (IST)
89` Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern Munich
Muller is upended by Casemiro and the Brazilian goes into the referee's book. Thiago's deep ball is punched away by Navas but he clashes with Varane and both Real players stay down clutching their backs.
02:00 (IST)
87` Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern Munich
Nacho, who has been warming up from as early as the 15th minute of the match, finally comes on in place of Marco Asensio.
01:57 (IST)
83` Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern Munich
Second change of the night for Bayern and it is the goal scorer James who makes way for Jave Martinez.
01:55 (IST)
01:53 (IST)
80` Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern Munich
01:50 (IST)
75` Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern Munich
James comes close to scoring his second as he gets on the end of Ribery's flick but his volley is blocked by a combination of Varane and Ramos which helps Navas to gather the ball.
01:48 (IST)
73` Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern Munich
Sensational save from Navas. Alaba's cross towards the back post is headed down by Kimmich to Tolisso who hits the ball on the ground and Navas reacts quickly to parry the ball away. That is Tolisso's last bit of action of the night as he's replaced by Sandro Wagner.
01:45 (IST)
71` Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern Munich
Double change for Real Madrid as Karim Benzema comes off to a warm applause from the Bernabeu crowd. Gareth Bale comes on. Kovacic is replaced by Casemiro.
01:42 (IST)
68` Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern Munich
01:40 (IST)
GOAL! JAMES RODRIGUEZ LEVELS FOR BAYERN!
Sule's cross is met by James on the volley but it Navas saves it only for the Colombian to slot the rebound between Navas' legs into the net. The on-loan Bayern player folds his hands apologetically as a mark of respect for his parent club. 4-3 to Real but another Bayern goal will send the Germans into the final.
01:30 (IST)
52` Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich
Real have been far better in the second half and they get three good chances to double their advantage. First Modric targets Ulreich's far post but it curls away from goal. A minute later Asensio's cross fizzes across the Bayern box as Sule does well to prevent Ronaldo from getting a touch. Ronaldo then blazes his shot over the post from Kovacic's cross.
01:26 (IST)
49` Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich
Good save from Navas. Alaba sends in a pile-driver which takes a deflection but Navas does really well to palm that shot away.
01:24 (IST)
48` Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich
Benzema, on a hattrick, goes down in the box and everyone in the stadium but for the Frenchman appeals for a penalty.
01:21 (IST)
46` GOAL! BENZEMA SCORES INSIDE 30 SECONDS!
Shambolic defending from Bayern! Tolisso, on the edge of the Bayern box, plays a blind back pass to Ulreich, who slips, allowing Benzema to slot the ball into the empty net. Real lead 4-2 on aggregate. No extra time for sure now.
01:10 (IST)
Real Madrid 1-1 Bayern Munich
01:07 (IST)
HT! Real Madrid 1-1 Bayern Munich
Bayern have had the upper hand but have failed to convert their chances. Madrid's defence has been shaky but it has managed to repel Bayern attacks. Real lead 3-2 on aggregate.
01:04 (IST)
46` Real Madrid 1-1 Bayern Munich
Shouts from handball from Bayern as Kimmich's cross hits Marcelo's hand. Looks close but no foul. Bayern get a corner and Hummels rises highest but his flick rolls harmlessly across goal.
01:01 (IST)
44` Real Madrid 1-1 Bayern Munich
Tolisso looks to curl one into the top corner from the edge of the box but his shot is just wide of the post.
01:00 (IST)
42` Real Madrid 1-1 Bayern Munich
Alaba and Ribery's link-up play on the left has been brilliant tonight. Luka Modric has had to drop in to support Vasquez.
00:55 (IST)
38` Real Madrid 1-1 Bayern Munich
Ulriech forced into a low save at his near post from Ronaldo. From the resultant corner, Sergio Ramos heads the ball into the side-netting.
00:53 (IST)
00:52 (IST)
33` Real Madrid 1-1 Bayern Munich
Hummels steps out with the ball and manages to get on the edge of the box and slips in a pass to Lewandowski. His shot loops up after striking Navas. Muller goes wins the header against Marcelo with the ball dropping to James who sidefoots it over the bar.
00:48 (IST)
31` Real Madrid 1-1 Bayern Munich
Franck Ribery rolls back the years with a vintage mazy run inside the Real box. The French winger shapes his body up to shoot but passes it cleverly to Muller but his shot is saved by a diving Navas.
00:44 (IST)
27` Real Madrid 1-1 Bayern Munich
Chance for Real as Ronaldo slips in Marcelo inside the Bayern box but the German defence does well to close him down and Real win a corner. Nothing comes off it.
00:42 (IST)
24` Real Madrid 1-1 Bayern Munich
Lucas Vasquez has been struggling on the right of the Real defence with Ribery and Alaba tormenting the stand-in right back. Nacho strips-off and it looks like he'll be coming on to replace Vasquez but the Spaniard looks to have convinced Zidane to let him stay on as Nacho goes back to the bench.
00:39 (IST)
22` Real Madrid 1-1 Bayern
A rare Real attack ends with Cristiano Ronaldo sending the ball into the stands.
00:37 (IST)
19` Real Madrid 1-1 Bayern Munich
So close to a second goal for Kimmich. Muller gets on the end of a through ball from Thiago and he cuts it towards the six-yard box but the ball is just to far away from Kimmich and Real clear the ball away.
00:33 (IST)
16` Real Madrid 1-1 Bayern Munich
Bayern appeal for a penalty after Lewandowski goes down after a challenge from Ramos. The referee is not interested and rightly so. Fair challenge from the Real skipper.
00:29 (IST)
00:27 (IST)
11` GOAL! BENZEMA LEVELS FOR REAL!
Modric pings the ball to Marcelo on the left and the Brazilian swings in a delightful cross towards an unmarked Karim Benzema at the back post who heads the ball in goal.
00:23 (IST)
5` Real Madrid 0-1 Bayern Munich
00:22 (IST)
3` GOAL! KIMMICH GIVES BAYERN THE LEAD!
A perfect start for Bayern as Joshua Kimmich scores his second goal of the tie after Ramos fails to clear the ball allowing Kimmich to smash home from six yards out! 2-2 on aggregate now but Real have the away-goals advantage.
00:18 (IST)
2` Real Madrid 0-0 Bayern Munich
Bayern get on the attack straightaway. Alaba is fouled on the left but James' free kick is punched away by Navas.
00:14 (IST)
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Referee Cuneyt Cakir leads the teams out to a packed Santiago Bernabeu. Thomas Muller wins the toss and chooses his side. Real Madrid will kick off.
00:08 (IST)
23:58 (IST)
Less than 20 minutes to kick-off now!
23:52 (IST)
James Rodriguez is back at his old stomping ground!
23:46 (IST)
Keylor Navas will be a busy man tonight!
23:39 (IST)
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Right then. Time for some pre-match reading. Vinay Sundar writes on how the onus is on Robert Lewandowski to fire Bayern after a tame performance in the first leg. After Michael Oliver's decision to award Real a late penalty against Juventus in the quarters, Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes has called on referee Cuneyt Cakir to be fair at the Bernabeu.
23:26 (IST)
Bayern Munich lineup!
Four changes for Bayern from the first leg and two are forced due to injuries with Jerome Boateng and Arjen Robben out of the squad. In come Niklas Sule, David Alaba, Corentin Tolisso and Thiago.
Bayern Munich: Ulreich, Kimmich, Sule, Hummels, Alaba, Tolisso, Thiago, Muller, Rodriguez, Ribery, Lewandowski
Subs: Starke, Wagner, Martinez, Rafinha, Mai, Rudy, Dorsch
23:24 (IST)
Real Madrid line-up!
Three changes for Real as Mateo Kovacic, Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema start. Carvajal and Isco are out injured with Casemiro dropping down to the bench. Zidane has seemed to have gone for a back three of Varane, Ramos and Marcelo tonight.
Real Madrid: Navas, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Kovacic, Vasquez, Modric, Kroos, Asensio, Ronaldo, Benzema
Subs: Casilla, Nacho, Bale, Casmiro, Theo, Mayoral, Ceballos