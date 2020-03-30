Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema compares himself to Formula 1 and Olivier Giroud to karting

Karim Benzema has stirred a controversy by using an unflattering analogy to describe the difference in quality between him and his compatriot Olivier Giroud.

The Real Madrid striker recently held a question and answer round on Instagram with fans. Asked if Giroud deserves to play ahead of him in the French team, he replied “You don’t compare Formula 1 with karting, and I am being nice.”

“I'm not talking about him [Giroud] anymore. I just know that I'm F1,” Benzema said, reported Sky Sports.

Benzema hasn’t played for France since 2015 while Giroud was part of the World Cup winning Les Blues squad of 2018. Benzema’s last game for France was against Armenia in November 2015.

The Real Madrid player said that he is not sure if people like the way the Chelsea forward plays.

Benzema, however, said that he occupies defenders and it works. “It suits France well,” he added.

Benzema has scored 27 goals and 18 assists in 81 matches since making his debut for France in 2007.

Giroud has gained from Benzema’s absence. The Chelsea forward has 39 goals and 10 assists to his name in 97 total appearances for Fran

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.