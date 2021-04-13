Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos tests positive for COVID-19
Ramos is the second case of coronavirus detected in the Real Madrid squad in a week. French defender Raphael Varane tested positive last Tuesday.
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who was already out of this week's Champions League meeting with Liverpool because of a calf injury, has tested positive for COVID-19 , the club announced on Tuesday.
"Our player Sergio Ramos tested positive in the last COVID-19 test he performed," Real Madrid said in a statement.
Varane has not yet been given the green light to rejoin his teammates.
Ramos injured his left calf while with Spain during the international window but he has been a vocal presence on the sidelines since.
The positive test means he has to stay away from his teammates until he tests negative.
The 35-year-old defender is going through one of the most difficult seasons of his career — he underwent knee surgery in February and, after returning in mid-March, missed the Liga game against Celta Vigo on 20 March because of a shin injury.
Ramos has still revealed his plans once his contract with Real Madrid expires on 30 June.
