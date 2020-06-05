You are here:
RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner set to join Chelsea after Premier League club agrees to meet his release clause

Sports The Associated Press Jun 05, 2020 08:48:02 IST

London: Germany striker Timo Werner could be headed to Chelsea from Leipzig.

File image of Timo Werner. Reuters

The Premier League club reportedly agreed to a deal in principle to sign Werner after meeting his release clause of around 60 million euros ($68 million), which expires on 15 June.

The 24-year-old Werner has also been linked with a move to Liverpool.

He has scored 31 goals in all competitions this season for Leipzig, which has reached the Champions League quarterfinals.

Werner, who moved to Leipzig from Stuttgart in 2016, will compete with Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud for the striker spot at Chelsea.

The London team has already agreed to sign Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, who is set to join on 1 July.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2020 08:48:02 IST



