Rayo Vallecano players refuse to show up for group training due to Spanish second division side’s decision to cut wages

Sports Reuters May 18, 2020 22:01:59 IST

Madrid: Spanish second division side Rayo Vallecano refused to turn up for the first day of group training due to a dispute with the club hierarchy over a pay cut for staff and players, a club source said on Monday.

File image of Spanish second division side Rayo Vallecano. Image credit: Twitter/@RayoVallecano

While every club in Spain’s top two divisions held group training on Monday for the first time since play was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rayo’s players were given an individual programme to follow at home, the source added.

In May, Rayo joined a large number of Spanish clubs in introducing a temporary pay cut underwritten by the government, known as an ERTE, after the season was provisionally suspended.

Coach Paco Jemez criticised the pay cut, however, arguing that it was not necessary as the club was in a healthy state financially, and called for all non-playing staff to receive their full wages during the period.

Updated Date: May 18, 2020 22:01:59 IST



