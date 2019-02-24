Rashpal Singh, Jyoti Gawte bag top honours at fourth edition of New Delhi Marathon

New Delhi: Armyman Rashpal Singh and Maharashtra's Jyoti Gawte on Sunday bagged top honours at the fourth edition of the IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon in the men's and women's categories.

While Rashpal won the full marathon with a timing of 02:21:55s, Jyoti clinched the women's title by clocking 02:47:54s.

The event witnessed participation from over 18,000 runners in four different race categories. The races were flagged off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium by cricket legend and IDBI Federal Life Insurance brand ambassador, Sachin Tendulkar.

All the top three finishers in the men's full marathon are from Army Sports Institute, Pune. Sher Singh finished second with a timing of 02:23:16s, while Manavendra Singh was third, clocking 02:28:27s.

"The weather was cool and I am happy with my performance. My target was to complete the race in 2:19s but I am happy with this performance also," said winner Rashpal.

"We all three were running together till 25k and after that I took the lead and finished the race first. It was a challenge for me as we all have trained together and we knew it was going to be a tough competition," he added.

In the women's full marathon, Jyoti clinched the top spot while Jigmet Dolma (03:01:30s) of Ladakh finished second ahead of Tsetan Dolkar (03:01:32s).

"I am a regular runner and have participated in 15-16 marathons till date. Last year I was the runner-up and today I completed the run in 2:47:54s. It is the happiest moment for me," Jyoti said.

Robin Singh won the half marathon by completing the race in 01:09:01s ahead of Dipak Suhaug, who finished second with a timing of 01:11:07s. Deepak Singh came third clocking 01:12:51s.

The women's half marathon was won by Jyoti Singh (01:22:20s). Ujala finished second (01:24:25s) ahead Prabhawati Rawat (01:34:26s).

The full marathon was 42.195km long while the distance of half marathon was 21.095km.

