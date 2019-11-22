Rangers Football Club take Indian women's football team star Bala Devi Ngangom on trial

Glasgow: Rangers Football Club, a Scottish professional football club, welcomed Indian women's team star Bala Devi Ngangom for trials this week.

The 29-year-old, an icon in the country, has led India for the past five years, and through Rangers' partnership with Bengaluru FC is looking to advance her career in the UK.

Bala plays as a striker or an attacking midfielder. To date she has 43 caps for the country and an impressive tally of 36 goals, having been called up to the senior side aged just 15.

Domestically Bala also has a superb record, racking up over 100 goals in 120 games — she has been the top scorer in the Indian Women's League for the past two seasons. She has also been named as All India Football Federation (AIFF) Women's Player of the Year twice, in 2014 and 2015.

A policewoman by day, her current club is Manipur Police but the forward will now look to make an impression at Rangers.

Women's & Girls' Football Manager, Amy McDonald said in an official statement: "Welcoming Bala Devi Ngangom on trial represents an exciting development for the Women's programme. The fruits of the club's partnership with Bengaluru FC are already being seen with Rangers being able to welcome India's best footballing talent."

"We are looking forward to having Bala here in Glasgow and seeing what she can do at first hand. Planning has already started for next season and we have the opportunity to build a really strong squad over the winter break to truly compete in 2020," she added.

Bala thanked both the clubs for making it happen.

"I am delighted at this chance and would like to thank Bengaluru FC and Rangers FC for making it happen," Bala said.

"Training in the UK will be a new experience for me, and it is one that I am looking to make the most of. I also hope that this opportunity will open doors for more talent in women's football in India," she added.

