Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Sumit Nagal out of Wimbledon qualifiers after first round defeats

Sports Press Trust of India Jun 25, 2018 23:53:31 IST

New Delhi: Indian Davis Cupper Ramkumar Ramanathan, in-form Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Sumit Nagal – all crashed out of the Wimbledon Qualifiers, losing their first rounds in London, on Monday.

File image of Sumit Nagal. AFP

File image of Sumit Nagal. AFP

Ramanathan, who is seeded 15th in the Qualifiers, lost 3-6, 4-6 to Italian Simone Bolleli, while 239th ranked Sumit Nagal, who is going through a rough patch, suffered his eighth straight first round defeat when he was thrashed 2-6 0-6 by Poland's Kamil Majchrzak, ranked 192.

Prajnesh, who is in the form of his life, also could not play to his potential due to an abdominal strain, losing 1-6, 4-6 to Germany's Tobias Kamke.

Interestingly, the Indian left-hander had lost to Kamke, ranked 228 as compared to 165 of Prajnesh, at the Australian Open qualifying also at the same stage.

"I just could not serve due to abdominal strain," a dejected Prajnesh told PTI from London.

The result means that Prajnesh will now have to wait for the next season to make an attempt to earn an appearance in the main draw of the Grand Slams as he will miss out on US Open qualifiers because he will compete for India at the Asian Games, which is clashing with the Qualifiers at Flushing Meadows.

Meanwhile in the ladies singles Qualifiers, Ankita Raina got an easy opening round against local girl Maia Lumsden, ranked a low 422.

In the doubles, the Indian pair of N Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan have been seeded sixth and they open their campaign against G Melzer and S Galdos.

In-form pair of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and his American partner Austin Krajicek are seeded fourth and they are up against local pair of A Mchugh and M Willis.


Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 23:53 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



The Atta Boys | S01E09



Top Stories




Cricket Scores



{if $hideJSforEU != 'yes'} {/if}