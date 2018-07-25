Ramkumar Ramanathan makes first-round exit from ATP Atlanta Open; Leander Paes also bows out

New Delhi: After the high of Hall of Fame Open, India's Ramkumar Ramanathan made a first round exit from the ATP Atlanta Open singles while veteran Leander Paes too was ousted from the $7,48,450 hard court tournament.

Ramkumar, who ended a runner-up at the Newport event last week, lost 4-6 4-6 to American world number five Taylor Fritz.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran has already lost his first round to Slovakia's Lukas Lacko, thus Indian challenge ended at the tournament.

In the doubles, Paes and his American partner James Cerretani lost their opener 5-7 1-6 to American pair of Mike Bryan and Frances Tiafoe.

Purav Raja and Ken Skupski though had advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-4 6-3 win over Ricardas Berankis and Malek Jaziri. Top seeded Divij Sharan and Artem Sitak are up against Romen Arneodo and Jeremy Chardy.