Ramkumar Ramanathan loses in second round at Slovak Open; reaches doubles semi-finals with partner Andrei Vasilevski

New Delhi: There was no end to Ramkumar Ramanathan's lean patch as the Indian Davis Cupper yet again made an early exit, losing his second round at the Slovak Open in Bratislava while Purav Raja lost his doubles quarter-final with partner Antonio Sancic.

Seeded sixth, Ramkumar lost 3-6 6-3 2-6 to Germany's Matthias Bachinger in the second round of the €106,000 hardcourt tournament.

Ramkumar has not crossed a second-round either on the Challenger circuit or on the ATP World Tour since making the summit clash of the Hall of Fame Open in July.

In the doubles, though, Ramkumar and his partner Andrei Vasilevski moved to the semi-finals with a 4-6 6-3 10-8 win over local wildcard pair of Andrej K Martin and Filip Polasek.

But Purav Raja and Sancic lost their quarter-final 6-4 4-6 6-10 to top seeded Britons Ken Skupski and Jonny O'Mara in 72 minutes.