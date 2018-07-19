You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore denies to comment on Athletics Federation of India's tweet on Hima Das' English-speaking skills

Sports Press Trust of India Jul 19, 2018 22:44:12 IST

New Delhi: Sport Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Thursday refused to be dragged into a row over a tweet by the Athletics Federation of India on sprinter Hima Das' English-speaking skills, saying he had major responsibilities to shoulder and did not comment on everything that people said.

During the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, when Rathore was responding to supplementaries, Congress' Gaurav Gogoi sought the minister's response to a comment made by the sports body on the English-speaking skills of Das, who won the 400 meters of World Under-20 Championship.

File image of Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Image courtesy: Twitter @Ra_THORe

File image of Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Image courtesy: Twitter @Ra_THORe

On being pressed for a reply, Rathore said he had major responsibilities to shoulder and did not comment on everything that people say.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan also sought to support Rathore, saying the minister did not have to respond to everything.

The AFI had last week put its foot in the mouth when it referred to Das' "not so fluent English" after her blazing run, attracting the ire of fans which forced the governing body to issue an apology in chaste Hindi.

"#HimaDas speaking to media after her SF win at #iaaftampere2018 @iaaforg Not so fluent in English but she gave her best there too. So proud of u #HimaDas Keep rocking and yeah, try ur best in final!" the AFI wrote on its Twitter handle.

Fans took to the social networking site to express their displeasure against the AFI for using what could be construed was insensitive language.

Miffed, fans ridiculed the tweet and said Das was in Finland to showcase her talent in athletics and not her expertise in English language.


Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 22:44 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores