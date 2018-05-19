You are here:
Rajinder Singh takes over as Hockey India president following Mariamma Koshy's resignation

Sports PTI May 19, 2018 16:54:32 IST

New Delhi: Rajinder Singh was on Saturday named the president of Hockey India (HI), following Mariamma Koshy's resignation from the post.

Singh, who is the Senior Vice President of HI will take charge as President from Saturday, according to a media release.

Representational Image. Reuters

He was earlier the Treasurer of HI and currently serves as the Treasurer of Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.

"We are happy to name Mr Rajinder Singh as the President of Hockey India from 19 May 2018 following the resignation of Ms. Mariamma Koshy. We wish Mr Rajinder Singh the best in this new role," Secretary General, Hockey India, Mohammed Mushtaque Ahmad said.

Koshy, a former State-level centre forward player, was appointed as the President of HI in November 2016 following Narinder Batra's decision to step down after being elected as the President of International Hockey Federation (FIH).

"Ms Mariamma Koshy has contributed to Indian Hockey over the last two decades and we are grateful for her services. She has been a guiding light for the Federation and also a big source of inspiration to many players and administrators alike. We wish her the best in her future endeavours," Ahmad said.


