Rafael Nadal's dominance in numbers: 13 French Opens over 15 years, 100-2 win-loss record and more

Nadal, 34, claimed his 100th match win at Roland Garros against just two defeats since his 2005 debut. The Spaniard, the oldest champion in Paris since Andres Gimeno in 1972, claimed the title without dropping a set.

Rafael Nadal demolished Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to win his 13th French Open and equal Roger Federer's all-time record of 20 Grand Slam titles on Sunday.

For world number one Djokovic, the defeat ended his hopes of an 18th Slam and of becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors twice.

A statistical look at Nadal's achievement at Roland on Sunday:

13 - Nadal extended his tally of most Grand Slam titles won by an individual at same venue in the Open Era. No other player, male or female, has won as many titles at same venue at any tour level event. Nadal passed Martina Navratilova, who won 12 titles at Chicago between 1978 and 1992. Rafa has also succeeded 11 times each at Monte Carlo and Barcelona. Navratilova also won 11 titles at Eastbourne, while Federer has won in Basel 10 times.

20 - The big one. Nadal and Federer are now level on 20 Slams each - most among men in the Open Era. The last time they were equal was on 5 July, 2003 - the day before Federer won his first. Djokovic trails with 17 followed by retired Pete Sampras (14) and Roy Emerson (12).

100-2 - Nadal's improved record at Roland Garros reads a staggering 100-2. The other male player with 100 wins at a Grand Slam is Federer with 102 at Australian Open and 101 at Wimbledon. Overall, Chris Evert had 101 wins at US Open, Navratilova 120 at Wimbledon and Serena Williams has 106 at the US Open. The two defeats for Rafa have come against Robin Soderling and Djokovic himself.

21 - Nadal has now beaten the World No. 1 21 times - most by any player, male or female, since 1973. Next on the list are Boris Becker (19) and Navratilova (18). 7 of Nadal's wins have been against Djokovic, 14 against Federer

6 - Nadal is the oldest French Open champion since 1972 and the third oldest overall. He now has six Grand Slam titles since turning 30. Djokovic 5, Federer, Rod Laver and Ken Rosewall all won 4 each

4 - Nadal has now won four Grand Slam titles without dropping a set. Bjorn Borg won 3, Federer 2. Not so surprisingly, Rafa's previous runs came at French Open in 2008, 2010 and 2017

0 - It is the first time since 1955 that the men's and women's champions both went a Grand Slam without dropping a set. Iga Swiatek conceded 28 games in her first Slam run (four games per match), Nadal dropped 53 games (just over seven per match)

12 - It was the 12th time Nadal won a set 6-0 at a Grand Slam and incidentally the 12th time Djokovic was bageled in his career. It is the sixth instance in the Open Era of a 6-0 in the first set of a Major final. All of them went in the direction of the player who won the set except in 2004 when Guillermo Coria was beaten by Gaston Gaudio at the French Open

86 - Nadal has now won 86 career singles titles ahead of Djokovic (81) and John McEnroe (77) but trailing Jimmy Connors (109), Federer (103) and Lendl (94)

15 years - Nadal's first Grand Slam title, in Paris, came in 2005 and his latest comes in 2020 making it the second largest gap in the Open Era. Federer's 20 Grand Slam titles have spanned 14 years and 7 months. But leading the charts is Serena Williams with 17 years and 5 months between her 1999 US Open and 2017 Australian Open wins.

(with AFP inputs)