Rafael Nadal has announced he will not be playing at Wimbledon, which starts 28 June, and Tokyo Olympics, which get underway on 23 July.

Rafael Nadal has opted against playing at Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympic Games, he announced in multiple tweets on Thursday. The Spaniard had hinted against competing on grass after losing in the semi-finals of the French Open. It was just his third defeat at Roland Garros where he's won a record 13 titles.

In a string of tweets he wrote, "Hi all, I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision (sic)."

"The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at he maximum level of competition."

The decision to withdraw from Wimbledon, a Slam he's won twice but not since 2010, was on expected lines after losing to Novak Djokovic last week in Paris. When asked about the possibility of playing at SW19, he said, "It's different from when I was 25 years old. I am 35 and you have to see how I recover in every way. I need to digest it all, be calm, take a few days off and go home. We have been locked up in Paris for two and a half weeks and I need to breathe a little, enjoy the good weather in Mallorca and what is going to happen is of little importance.”

"The fact that there has only been 2 weeks between RG [Roland Garros] and Wimbledon, didn’t make it easier on my body to recuperate after the always demanding clay court season. They have been two months of great effort and the decision I take is focused looking at the mid and long term (sic)," wrote Nadal in a tweet.

"The Olympic Games always meant a lot and they were always a priority as a Sports person, I found the spirit that every sports person in the world wants to live. I personally had the chance to live 3 of them and had the honor to be the flag bearer for my country."

Nadal won a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in singles and in doubles at 2016 Olympics alongside Marc Lopez.