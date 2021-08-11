Rafael Nadal withdraws from Cincinnati Masters, casts doubts on fitness ahead of US Open
The 35-year-old Spanish star has been suffering from a left foot injury since his semi-final exit at the hands of Novak Djokovic at the French Open in June.
Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Cincinnati Masters on Wednesday, organisers said, just a day after his withdrawal from the Toronto tournament had already cast doubt on his fitness for the US Open.
Tournament update:
We are wishing speedy recoveries to Rafael Nadal and Milos Raonic, both of whom have withdrawn with injuries.
📰: https://t.co/lhMXHz5xFR pic.twitter.com/cLRZTMm09e
— Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) August 11, 2021
Nadal, level with Djokovic and Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slams, is hoping to be fit for an assault on a fifth US Open title when the final Grand Slam of the year starts on August 30.
