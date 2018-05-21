You are here:
Rafael Nadal regains World No 1 spot ahead of French Open; Maria Sharapova rises to 29 in latest WTA rankings

Sports AFP May 21, 2018 18:12:27 IST

Rafael Nadal regained the number one spot ahead of the French Open in the world rankings on Monday after winning his eighth Rome Masters title.

The victory saw Nadal overtake Roger Federer, who is not playing the claycourt season this year.

Rafael Nadal and Maria Sharapova. Reuters

Former number one Novak Djokovic continued his fall, slipping four places to 22nd.

Maria Sharapova's run to the Italian Open semi-finals has earned her an 11-place jump to 29th in the latest WTA rankings on Monday.

While Sharapova was moving up the charts Elina Svitolina remained at number four despite her successful title defence in Rome.

Beaten finalist Simona Halep retains her number one spot with Caroline Wozniacki in second and Garbine Muguruza in third.

For Sharapova, this latest jump came after her 12-rung climb following her progress to the quarter-finals in Madrid the week before.

The Russian former world number one and five time Grand Slam champion is hitting her stride just at the right time with the French Open starting next Monday.


Updated Date: May 21, 2018 18:12 PM

