Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Rafael Nadal regains top spot in men's ATP rankings after Roger Federer's surprise Halle Open defeat

Sports Agence France-Presse Jun 25, 2018 16:49:08 IST

Paris: Spain's Rafael Nadal regained the top spot in the men's ATP rankings from old rival Roger Federer on Monday after the latter's surprise final loss on the grass in Halle.

Roger Federer suffered a surprise defeat in the final of the Halle Open on 24 June. AFP

Roger Federer suffered a surprise defeat in the final of the Halle Open on 24 June. AFP

Nadal had slipped down to number two despite his 11th French Open success after Federer, 36, took the Stuttgart Cup to bag the number one ranking for the sixth time in his career and bask in a record 310th week at the summit.

However, his Halle loss to Borna Coric cost him not only a 99th career title but his pole position as Nadal moved back above him by 50 points, with the countdown to Wimbledon nearing its end. Coric's win lifted him 13 places meanwhile to a career-high 21st.

Queen's Club champion Marin Cilic moved up a spot to fifth after his win over Novak Djokovic, who moves back into the top 20.

ATP rankings as of 25 June:

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8770 pts (+1)

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 8720 (-1)

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5755

4. Juan Martín Del Potro (ARG) 5080

5. Marin Cilic (CRO) 5060 (+1)

6. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4780 (-1)

7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3835

8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3635

9. David Goffin (BEL) 3110

10. John Isner (USA) 3070

11. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2435

12. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2145

13. Sam Querrey (USA) 2130

14. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2120 (+2)

15. Jack Sock (USA) 2110 (-1)

16. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2030 (-1)

17. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 1965 (+5)

18. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 1950 (-1)

19. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1855 (+2)

20. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 1835 (-2)


Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 16:49 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



The Atta Boys | S01E09



Top Stories




Cricket Scores



{if $hideJSforEU != 'yes'} {/if}