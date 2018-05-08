You are here:
Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray head strongest ever line-up for Queen's Championships in June

Sports AFP May 08, 2018 16:08:07 IST

London: Spain's world number one Rafael Nadal heads what organisers say is the most formidable line-up for Queen's, the historic grass tournament in London that is a key warm-up event for Wimbledon.

File photo of Rafael Nadal. Reuters

Aside from Nadal and five others from the present top 10 the tournament is likely to see Britain's two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray -- a five-time winner of the Queen's title -- play as he makes a comeback after hip surgery.

Other stars who are presently outside the top 10 such as Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios and Switerland's Stan Wawrinka -- who needs the Wimbledon title to complete a sweep of Grand Slam titles -- have also confirmed they will play as will last year's champion Feliciano Lopez.

"To see six of the world's top 10 players on our entry list before you even get to the names Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, Milos Raonic, Feliciano Lopez, Nick Kyrgios and the British number one Kyle Edmund really whets the appetite for a fantastic week of tennis," said tournament director Stephen Farrow.

"We can't wait to get started."

The tournament runs from 18 to 24 June.


Updated Date: May 08, 2018 16:08 PM

