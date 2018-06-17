Queen's Club Championships 2018: Yuki Bhambri qualifies for main event, to face Milos Raonic in opening round

New Delhi: India's top singles player Yuki Bhambri on Sunday qualified for the ATP 500 Fever-Tree Championships after beating America's Taylor Fritz in the second and final qualifying round in London and has been drawn to meet Stuttgart Open finalist Milos Raonic.

Yuki, seeded fifth in the qualifiers, ended the hopes of the American third seed and World No 67 with a 6-4, 6-2 victory in one hour and 10 minutes.

Yuki lost his serve twice but broke his rival five times.

It was the second meeting between the two players with Fritz emerging winner last year at the Ilkley event.

Yuki, ranked 84, will open his main draw campaign against the World No 35 Canadian, who ended runner-up to Roger Federer in Stuttgart on Sunday.

It will be the first match between Yuki and Raonic.