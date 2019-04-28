Quartermiler Hima Das included in World Relays team by AFI despite pulling out of Asian Championships due to injury

Top quartermiler Hima Das has been named in India's women 4x400m relay team for the World Relays which begin in Yokohama, Japan on 11 May, despite pulling out of the recent Asian Athletics Championships in Doha due to lower back pain.

Hima dropped out midway through her 400m heats on 21 April at the Asian Championships due to lower back spasm and she was later ruled out of the women's 4x400m relay and mixed 4x400m relay races.

It is learnt that the coaches and officials of Athletics Federation of India feel that Hima can recover by the time of the World Relays which is an important event as far as qualification for World Championships (September-October in Doha) and next year's Olympics is concerned.

The AFI has named the same men's and women's 4x400m relay teams which featured in the Asian Championships for the World Relays also. Two members from each of the men's and women's 4x400m relay teams will be picked for the mixed 4x400m relay.

India's women 4x400m relay and mixed 4x400m relay teams had won a silver each in the Asian Championships while the men's 4x400m relay team was disqualified for a rule infringement after initially being declared as silver medal winner.

The Teams for World Relays:

Men's 4x400m Relay: Muhammed Anas, Rajiv Arokia, Jeevan K S, Kunhu Muhammed, Jithu Baby, Alex Anthony.

Women's 4x400m Relay: Hima Das, MR Poovamma, VK Vismaya, Saritaben Gayakwad, Prachi, Sonia Baishya.

