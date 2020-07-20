Qatari club Al-Saad sign former Spanish international, Villarreal legend Santi Cazorla
The 35-year-old Cazorla had been playing with Villarreal, which finished fifth in this year's Spanish league.
Madrid: Former Arsenal playmaker Santi Cazorla has signed with Al-Saad, the Qatari club said Monday.
The club said on Twitter it "reached an agreement" with the former Spain international and he will "soon" arrive in Doha to "complete the formalities and join the team."
Al-Saad is coached by former Barcelona great Xavi Hernández.
We have reached an agreement with Santi Cazorla. He will reach Doha soon to complete the formalities and join the team. Welcome to Al-Sadd, Santi!@19SCazorla @qatarairwaysar @pumafootball pic.twitter.com/9c2hEcRGy7
— AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) July 20, 2020
Bienvenido Santi a nuestro club. Desearte todo lo mejor y que podamos conseguir muchos títulos juntos. Muchas gracias!⚽️ #AlSadd pic.twitter.com/Bh3n5NCkYZ
— AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) July 20, 2020
ASÍ SE DESPIDE A DOS LEYENDAS
Bruno y Cazorla abandonan con la ovación de sus compañeros y rivales
Ha sido su último partido con la camiseta del Villarreal
@javi_lazaro pic.twitter.com/kbM4pERyEN
— Radio MARCA (@RadioMARCA) July 19, 2020
Santi Cazorla se despediu hoje do Villarreal e do futebol espanhol. Vai jogar no Qatar. Santi é uma das grandes histórias de superação do futebol nos últimos anos. Ele foi homenageado assim pic.twitter.com/tDKPhsnncA
— Tatiana Mantovani (@tatimantovani) July 19, 2020
Cazorla missed several seasons because of a series of injuries that threatened his career.
