You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Qatar used secret 'black operations' campaign to sabotage rival bids for 2022 World Cup, claims report

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 29, 2018 07:50:37 IST

Qatar's World Cup team used a secret "black operations" propaganda campaign to undermine rival bids in violation of FIFA rules, a British Sunday broadsheet has reported.

The Sunday Times claims whistleblower emails show the bid team paid a PR firm as well as former CIA agents to disseminate "fake propaganda" concerning main rivals Australia and the US during their campaign to host the 2022 competition.

A model of the Al-Wakrah Stadium which will hold matches during the 2022 World Cup

A model of the Al-Wakrah Stadium which will hold matches during the 2022 World Cup

Qatar's strategy was to recruit influential individuals in order to attack bids in their native countries, creating the impression there was "zero support" to host the World Cup among the population, the paper said.

One of the core criteria considered by FIFA, world football's governing body, is said to be that the bids should have a strong backing from domestic populations.

Bidders are also prohibited from making "any written or oral statement of any kind, whether adverse or otherwise, about the bids or candidatures of any other member association" under FIFA guidelines.

But one of the leaked emails The Times claims to have obtained was sent to Qatar's deputy bid leader Ali al-Thawadi, and allegedly shows the state was aware of plots to spread "poison" against other bidders in the running before Qatar won the right to host the event in December 2010.

Such actions went as far as planning a resolution for US Congress on the "harmful" effects of the American World Cup proposition during the week of the vote, as well as approaching and paying a US professor $9000 (€7723, £6865) to compose a report on the economic burden the competition would present.

The Sunday Times claimed the documents were leaked to the paper by a whistleblower who worked with the Qatar bid on the World Cup campaign.


Updated Date: Jul 29, 2018 07:50 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores