Qatar to require fans at FIFA World Cup 2022 to be vaccinated for coronavirus
Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani told Qatar newspaper editors that the Gulf nation is trying to secure a million vaccine doses to immunise fans wanting to watch the tournament.
Qatar will require spectators at the 2022 World Cup to have received coronavirus vaccines to get into games, the government has announced.
Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani told Qatar newspaper editors that the Gulf nation is trying to secure a million vaccine doses to immunise fans wanting to watch the tournament.
“When the date of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 comes, most countries of the world will have vaccinated and immunised their citizens," Sheikh Khaled was quoted as saying by state media on Sunday. “Due to the possibility that some countries will not be able to vaccinate all their citizens, Qatar will not allow fans to enter stadiums without receiving a full vaccination against the virus.”
Qatar has recorded 585 deaths and 2,20,800 cases during the pandemic. The Middle East's first World Cup is due to start 21 November, 2022.
“We are currently negotiating with a company to provide one million vaccine doses against the coronavirus for the immunization of those coming to the FIFA World Cup Qatar,” Sheikh Khaled said. "Our primary goal in vaccinating the unvaccinated is to protect the public health of citizens and residents.”
FIFA and Qatar World Cup organisers had no immediate comment expanding on the prime minister’s remarks.
also read
FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri brace keeps India's Asian Cup hopes alive with crucial win over Bangladesh
Chhetri first found the back of the net in the 79th minute to keep his team on course for entry into the third qualifying round of the 2023 Asian Cup.
Live Streaming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, India vs Afghanistan Football Match: When and where to watch on TV and online
Live streaming India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Live Match Team News IND vs AFG
Live Streaming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, India vs Bangladesh Football Match: When and where to watch on TV and online
Here are all the streaming details about India vs Bangladesh FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 match.