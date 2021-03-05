Qatar Open: Top seeds Elina Svitolina, Karolina Pliskova eliminated in straight sets quarter-final defeats
Azarenka held off a late comeback from top-seeded Svitolina, her doubles partner this week, to seal a 6-2, 6-4 win on her third match point.
Doha: The top two seeded players at the Qatar Open were eliminated in the quarter-finals as Victoria Azarenka played through pain to win against Elina Svitolina and Jessica Pegula defeated Karolina Pliskova on Thursday.
Azarenka managed an apparent lower back problem with stretches and help from a physiotherapist.
Fighting like a WARRIOR
Hindered by a back injury, @vika7 finds a way through to the #QatarTotalOpen2021 semifinals with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over top seed Svitolina! pic.twitter.com/AV4cADOP3c
— wta (@WTA) March 4, 2021
“In the warmup, I just felt a very sharp pain and I was very worried," she said. "I tried my best. I really tried to just focus on what I could do and not think about anything else.”
The Belarusian will play Garbine Muguruza or Maria Sakkari in the semi-finals.
Pegula continued her blistering start to 2021 by beating second-seeded Pliskova 6-3, 6-1, breaking the big-hitting Czech player's serve five times.
That took Pegula to a 12-3 record this year, including qualifying matches, in a run that has already lifted the US player into the top 50 for the first time after reaching the Australian Open quarter-finals.
Her reward for beating Pliskova is a semi-final against fourth-seeded Petra Kvitova, who ousted Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in a match with 16 breaks of serve. “It was a kind of a rollercoaster,” Kvitova said.
