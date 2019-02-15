You are here:
Qatar Open: Simona Halep wins five games in a row in decider to pull of remarkable semi-final win against Elina Svitolina

Sports Agence France-Presse Feb 15, 2019 22:38:01 IST

Doha: Simona Halep won five games in a row in the deciding set of an astonishing match against Elina Svitolina in Doha on Friday to power through to the Qatar Open final.

File image of Simona Halep. Reuters

Seemingly down and almost out at 1-4 in the third set, world number three Halep was roared on by a large and noisy set of Romanian fans to secure a remarkable 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory over the Ukrainian.

Halep said her win was "unbelievable".

"I didn't give up, I promised myself I would never give up against her again because I lost two matches very bad," said Halep.

It was her first win against the world number seven since 2017.

The Romanian will now play her 34th career final on Saturday against either Germany's Angelique Kerber or Belgium's Elise Mertens, who play in the second semi-final, also on Friday.

Updated Date: Feb 15, 2019 22:38:01 IST

