Qatar Open: Roger Federer returns from injury layoff of over a year to face Dan Evans

Federer hasn't played a match since his semis loss to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open in January 2020 and joked with the umpire about the rules of the game at the start of his game against Dan Evans at Doha.

Doha: Roger Federer played his first match for over a year on Wednesday as the Swiss 20-time Grand Slam champion returned from injury to take on British No 1 Dan Evans at the Qatar Open in Doha.

Federer, who underwent two knee surgeries in 2020, won the toss and elected to serve first after joking with the umpire about the rules of the game.

He received a rapturous welcome from the 20 percent-capacity crowd at Doha's Khalifa Tennis Complex, beaming back at the crowd.

The 39-year-old initially pulled ahead winning his service game which was tempered by Evans also winning his opening service game.

"I know it's on the rare side for a 40-year-old to come back after a year out," he said at a media briefing in the Qatari capital Doha on Sunday.

"I feel there is still something — retirement was never really on the cards."

While he was out of action, he saw Rafael Nadal equal his record Grand Slam title haul with a 13th Roland Garros triumph.

Djokovic, meanwhile, captured a ninth Australian Open last month to take his career Slam tally to 18.