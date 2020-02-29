Qatar Open: Petra Kvitova overcomes tenacious Ash Barty to set up title clash against Aryna Sabalenka in Doha

Czech Petra Kvitova edged a seesaw battle with Australian world No 1 Ash Barty 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 at the Qatar Open on Friday to set up a title clash against Aryna Sabalenka in Doha.

Belarussian Sabalenka advanced to the 10th WTA final of her career with an impressive 6-4 6-3 victory over former world number two Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia.

Kvitova ended a run of four straight losses to Barty, including a quarter-final exit at last month’s Australian Open, to reach her 37th WTA career final.

Having exchanged breaks in the first three games of the semi-final, Kvitova settled down to build a 3-1 lead before fending off a couple of break points to claim the opening set.

Barty roared back in the second set, dropping just four points on her first serve and converting two break points to force a decider.

Despite conceding an early break, 2018 Doha champion Kvitova held her nerve to record her sixth career victory over an opponent ranked world number one.

Sabalenka attacked Kuznetsova’s serve with power and precision to earn three breaks in the opening set.

The ninth seed pressed home her advantage by winning the opening three games of the second set before serving out the match with a blistering forehand winner.

