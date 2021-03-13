Qatar Open: Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili beats Roberto Bautista Agut to claim fourth career title
Their clash in the Gulf desert nation was characterised by hot, dusty wind that slowed down their exchanges but world number 42 Basilashvili bided his time to snatch the first set in a tiebreak.
Doha: Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili, who ended Roger Federer's comeback in the quarter-finals, beat Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 to win the Qatar Open in Doha on Saturday and secure a fourth career title.
Their clash in the Gulf desert nation was characterised by hot, dusty wind that slowed down their exchanges but world number 42 Basilashvili bided his time to snatch the first set in a tiebreak.
🇬🇪 Nikoloz Basilashvili is the last man standing in Doha.
He takes the title with a 7-6(5), 6-2 win over Roberto Bautista Agut. pic.twitter.com/oIzFC0MAnj
— ATP Tour (@atptour) March 13, 2021
Basilashvili, who arrived at the Qatar Open with a 2-13 record since the resumption of the sport in August, penetrated 2019 champion Bautista Agut's defences in the sixth game of the second set, winning a crucial breakpoint with a backhand.
He made simple work of the eighth game to win the trophy on his first championship point after 90 minutes on court.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Qatar Open: Roger Federer returns from injury layoff of over a year to face Dan Evans
Federer hasn't played a match since his semis loss to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open in January 2020 and joked with the umpire about the rules of the game at the start of his game against Dan Evans at Doha.
Qatar Open: Roger Federer pain-free ahead of return from injury, says retirement 'was never on the cards'
The 39-year-old hasn't played a match since a semi-final defeat to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open in January 2020 and acknowledged it was unusual for a player of his age to return after injury.
Qatar Open: Roger Federer makes winning return against Dan Evans after 13 months out
"It's been a long and tough road for me," said Federer, who hasn't played a match since a semis defeat to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open in January 2020, 405 days ago.