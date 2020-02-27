Qatar Open: Garbine Muguruza sets up quarter-finals against Ash Barty; Karolina Pliskova loses to rising star Ons Jabeur

Doha: Former No 1 Garbiñe Muguruza beat Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-4 Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open.

Muguruza, the former French Open and Wimbledon champion who lost in this year's Australian Open final, has reached the quarter-finals of all five tournaments she has played in 2020. She will next face current No. 1 Ash Barty, who advanced when Elena Rybakina had to withdraw from the tournament with an injury after her second-round win on Tuesday.

Third-seeded Karolina Pliskova lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to Ons Jabeur, a rising talent from Tunisia who reached the Australian Open quarter-finals.

Jabeur will next face Petra Kvitova, who defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Fourth-seeded Belinda Bencic also advanced by beating Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 6-3.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.