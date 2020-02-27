You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Qatar Open: Garbine Muguruza sets up quarter-finals against Ash Barty; Karolina Pliskova loses to rising star Ons Jabeur

Sports The Associated Press Feb 27, 2020 09:23:55 IST

  • Muguruza is a former French Open and Wimbledon champion who lost in this year's Australian Open final.

  • Former No 1 Garbiñe Muguruza has reached the quarters of all five tournaments she has played in 2020.

  • Third-seeded Karolina Pliskova was ousted after losing 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to Ons Jabeur, a rising talent from Tunisia.

Doha: Former No 1 Garbiñe Muguruza beat Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-4 Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open.

Qatar Open: Garbine Muguruza sets up quarter-finals against Ash Barty; Karolina Pliskova loses to rising star Ons Jabeur

File image of Spain's Garbine Muguruza. AP Photo

Muguruza, the former French Open and Wimbledon champion who lost in this year's Australian Open final, has reached the quarter-finals of all five tournaments she has played in 2020. She will next face current No. 1 Ash Barty, who advanced when Elena Rybakina had to withdraw from the tournament with an injury after her second-round win on Tuesday.

Third-seeded Karolina Pliskova lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to Ons Jabeur, a rising talent from Tunisia who reached the Australian Open quarter-finals.

Jabeur will next face Petra Kvitova, who defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Fourth-seeded Belinda Bencic also advanced by beating Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 6-3.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2020 09:23:55 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores