Qatar Open 2021: World No 3 Simona Halep pulls out of tournament
With Halep missing the top seeds in Qatar are world number one Ashleigh Barty, and Sofia Kenin, fourth in the world and winner of the Australian Open in 2020.
World number three Simona Halep has pulled out of next week's Qatar Open, organisers of the WTA event announced on Tuesday.
The Romanian's withdrawal follows her Australian Open quarter-final loss to Serena Williams.
"Unfortunately I've decided to withdraw, I can't wait to be back in Doha next year," organisers quoted her as saying on Instagram.
She gave no reason for her absence from the 1-6 March tournament.
With Halep missing the top seeds in Qatar are world number one Ashleigh Barty, and Sofia Kenin, fourth in the world and winner of the Australian Open in 2020.
At Melbourne Halep, 29, was thwarted by Williams in her bid for a maiden triumph at the year's opening Grand Slam after falling short to Caroline Wozniacki in the 2018 decider, and losing in straight sets to Garbine Muguruza in last year's semi-finals.
The 2018 French Open champion and 2019 Wimbledon winner's seven-year streak in the top 10 is the longest active run among women.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Australian Open 2021: Dominic Thiem stunned by Grigor Dimitrov; Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka survive
A fatigued-looking Thiem, coming off a five-set win over Australia's Nick Kyrgios, slumped in straight sets to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov who took it 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 in just over two hours.
Australian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev, into ninth semi-final; Serena Williams sets up Naomi Osaka last-four clash
Djokovic pulled himself together and pulled out the victory, reaching his ninth semi-final at Melbourne Park by eliminating No 6 seed Zverev 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (6)
Australian Open 2021: Serena Williams against Simona Halep, Naomi Osaka versus Hsieh Su-wei in quarter-finals
Williams leads the series 9-2, but Halep won their most recent showdown, 6-2, 6-2 in the 2019 Wimbledon final.