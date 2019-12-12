PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei, BWF World Tour Finals LIVE Score: PV Sindhu looks for first win

Guangzhou: PV Sindhu comes into the second match of the BWF World Tour Finals 2019 on the back of an extension of her poor run of form having lost to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi on Wednesday.

Sindhu squandered an 11-6 lead in the second game to go down 18-21 21-18 21-8 in 68 minutes to former world number one Akane Yamaguchi, who scripted a sensational comeback after losing the first game to claim her third successive win over the Indian.

With one loss for the defending champion, Sindhu now faces Chen Yufei and needs to win to keep her quest to stay alive in the season-ending tournament.

The Indian enjoys a 6-3 record but the Chinese has been in rampaging form this season, having won all six of her finals, including the All England Championships.

Chen Yufei made a winning start to her campaign at the World Tour Finals by beating He Bing Jiao 21-9, 21-18.

(With PTI inputs)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.