On PV Sindhu's birthday, sports icons, ministers, and personalities across the country have wished the star on social media.

Renowned Indian badminton player PV Sindhu is celebrating her 26th birthday today, 5 July. She is the first Indian woman to win a silver medal at the Olympics Games five years ago in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. With laurels to her name, Sindhu is recognised as a national hero and rightfully a global sports star.

At the age of 17, the ace shuttler first gained worldwide attention after she jumped into the top 20 of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Ranking in September 2012. Since then, she has been in the top 10 for the majority of her professional career.

On her birthday, sports icons, ministers, and personalities across the country have wished the star on social media. Let’s take a look below:

The first one to wish her was fellow top badminton player Jwala Gutta, who jokingly asked Sindhu to eat 'a lot of ice-cream'.

Happy happy birthday Sindhu….

Eat a lot of ice creams today 😛💖 pic.twitter.com/tznWcrnOKQ — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) July 5, 2021

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh too joined in wishing the badminton player great success as she is preparing for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. “Happy birthday @PVSindhu1. Hope you achieve great success as you make the nation proud,” Yuvraj tweeted.

Happy birthday @PVSindhu1. Hope you achieve great success as you make the nation proud 🇮🇳 Wish you all the best for @Tokyo2020 @Olympics 👍🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 5, 2021

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media and wished Sindhu on her special day. He called her one of India’s brightest badminton stars and wished her the very best for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Heartfelt birthday greetings to one of India’s brightest badminton stars, @Pvsindhu1. Wish you the very best for the upcoming #Tokyo2020 Olympics. I’m confident that you’ll make India proud as you’ve always done. pic.twitter.com/ikgJHdCefr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 5, 2021

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju extended birthday greetings to India's first World Badminton Champion and Olympic Medallist. He wished her good health and best wishes for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics which is all set to begin on 23 July.

Birthday greetings to India's first World Badminton Champion and Olympic Medalist @Pvsindhu1

I wish her good health and best wishes for the #Tokyo2020 Olympics. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/ZjvBd3UX3h — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 5, 2021

Maharashtra State Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad posted a tweet on social media wishing Sindhu saying she is a role model for the youth. She also asked the young star to continue to inspire everyone.

Wishing India's first World Badminton Champion and Olympic Medalist @Pvsindhu1 a very happy birthday. You're a role model for the youth. Keep inspiring us. Best wishes for #Tokyo2020 Olympics. Have a healthy, happy, and a successful year ahead. #Cheer4India. #PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/b8QElqnHoI — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 5, 2021

Karnataka Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu extended his wishes asserting that may this year be glorious to the star and her upcoming game.

Wishing the ace shuttler Ms @Pvsindhu1 a very happy birthday. May this year be glorious to you and your game. — B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) July 5, 2021

Here are a couple of more wishes for the ace Indian shuttler:

Happy Birthday to a very special athlete & person to all of us. Wish you the very best always ⁦@Pvsindhu1⁩ pic.twitter.com/mbkrCf0MvO — Tuhin Mishra (@tuhinmishra75) July 5, 2021