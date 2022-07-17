Indian badminton star PV Sindhu, who defeated China's Wang Zhi Yi in the final, has branded her latest title triumph at the Singapore Open as a 'special one'.

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has branded her latest title triumph at the Singapore Open as a "special one". The two-time Olympic medallist clinched her first BWF Super 500 title on Sunday as she defeated China's Wang Zhi Yi in a thrilling three-game final.

Sindhu won the match 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 to clinch her third title of the year. She had earlier won Syed Modi International in January and the Swiss Open in March.

“This is my first title as a 27-year-old so I can say this is a special one. Playing in Singapore after a long time too, this win means a lot,” Sindhu, who recently turned 27, was quoted as saying by the BWF website.

Sindhu also reflected on her recent quarter-finals defeats at the Malaysia Masters and Malaysia Open and hoped that winning the trophy in Singapore would lead to more titles.

“They were hard-fought battles so it was a bit upsetting but each match mattered. And finally, I could get this win, cross that barrier. I hope this trend continues for the rest of the year,” Sindhu said.

The next assignment for Sindhu will be the Commonwealth Games which start on 28 July. She hopes to take a break before entering the quadrennial sporting event.

"I just have a week after that again we leave for Commonwealth Games. Maybe I can take a day off, and spend time with my family," she said.

"It has been a long tour for me, there was Indonesia, Malaysia for two weeks, and now Singapore. So it is time to go back home and just relax for a bit and then get back to training".

Asked if the Singapore open title augurs well for the Commonwealth Games and World Championships, Sindhu said: "Ya it is. I wanted to be more successful (laughs). Right now it is time to just go and relax and then focus on the Commonwealth Games and hope I get a medal in that.

Opening finals match as Pusarla V. Sindhu 🇮🇳 and Wang Zhi Yi 🇨🇳 clash for the title.#BWFWorldTour #SingaporeOpen2022 pic.twitter.com/iduU7MwBku — BWF (@bwfmedia) July 17, 2022

"Followed by that we have the world championships and Japan Open, of course, hope for a medal in that too. I have to be physically and mentally fit. My strength and conditioning coach Srikanth is there with me, so it should be okay."

Sindhu, who already has a silver and a bronze apart from the team gold from the Commonwealth Games, will be favourite to win the gold this time.

Talking about the Birmingham event, Sindhu said: "It is going to be a team event. We have to give 100 percent and be in 100 percent form. As a team, we need to work (towards it) and after that, there is an individual event.

"I hope I give my best, it is not going to be easy, there are some good players. So hoping for as many medals as we can."

With PTI inputs

