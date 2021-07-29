Sports

PV Sindhu, India men's hockey team advance at Tokyo Olympics; Mary Kom bows out

Check out photos from Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020

PV Sindhu, India men's hockey team advance at Tokyo Olympics; Mary Kom bows out

Veteran boxer MC Mary Kom bowed out of the Olympics, but not without a fight. She narrowly lost 2-3 to Colombia's Ingrit Valencia in the women's flyweight last-16 clash. AP

Day six of India's Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign began with golfer Anirban Lahiri in action during the men's round one. He finished tied eighth, heading into the next round on Friday. AP

The India men's hockey team defeated Argentina 3-1 in their Pool A game. Varun Kumar, Vivek Prasad and Harmanpreet Singh scored as India booked themselves a spot in the quarter-final. AP

Another positive outcome for India came when PV Sindhu breezed into the quarter-finals in the women's singles badminton after beating Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13. Sindhu will face Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the last eight on Friday. AP

Veteran boxer MC Mary Kom bowed out of the Olympics, but not without a fight. She narrowly lost 2-3 to Colombia's Ingrit Valencia in the women's flyweight last-16 clash. AP

On the contrary, Sathish Kumar sailed into the quarter-finals of the men's super heavyweight category. He defeated Jamaica's Ricardo Brown 4-1. AP

Russian Olympic Committee's Daniil Medvedev endured a quarter-final exit from the tennis men's singles following a straight-sets defeat to Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta. Carreno-Busta won the match 6-2, 7-6. AP

Novak Djokovic had it easy against Japan's Kei Nishikori in the men's singles quarter-final, beating him 6-2, 6-0 in straight sets. AP

Archer Atanu Das reached the quarter-finals of men's individual eliminations round with a close 6-5 win over Korea's Oh Jin-Hyek. AP

Canada women began their Rugby 7s competition with a thumping 33-0 win over Brazil, only to lose 14-26 to Fiji in their next match a few hours later. AP

