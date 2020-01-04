Pune to host 'Manisha-Vascon' National Billiards and Snooker Championship, Pankaj Advani, Sourav Kothari to feature

Pune will host the 'Manisha-Vascon' National Billiards and Snooker Championship from 11 January to 9 February.

Top Indian elite cueists, including former world champion Pankaj Advani and former Asian billiards champion Sourav Kothari will be seen in action at PYC Gymkhana in a month-long event, a media release said.

The tournament, being organised by Billiards and Snooker Association of Maharashtra (BSAM) and PYC Hindu Gymkhana, will be held in 12 categories, including sub-junior boys and girls, junior boys and girls, senior men and women.

Rajan Khinvasara, president of BSAM said, "Over 1,000players will be seen in action in 14 events in billiards and snooker and it's a positive sign to see such a huge response for the tournament.

