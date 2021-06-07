PT Usha took to social media and requested Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to vaccinate athletes who will take part in the upcoming National Inter-State Championships.

Legendary sportsperson PT Usha took to social media and requested Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to vaccinate athletes who will take part in the upcoming National Inter-State Championships. It is an Olympic qualifying event that will be held from 25 to 29 June.

The 56-year-old Usha urged that sportspersons should not be ignored in the vaccination process.

Taking to her personal handle, the sprint legend tweeted saying; "A humble request to @CMOKerala to vaccinate sports persons, their coaches, support staff and medical team, who will participate in the forth coming National & other competition on priority (sic). We just can't ignore sports section!”

The National Inter-State Championships is set to be conducted at two venues in Patiala – the National Institute of Sports (24 events) and the Punjabi University ground (19 events). This event will be the last qualifying opportunity for athletes for the Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, the Athletics Federation of India is also planning to invite athletes from other foreign countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia, and Kazakhstan for the competition.

India’s vaccination policy for athletes has kept its focus on the Olympic-bound members with most of them vaccinated with at least the first dose.

According to Bangalore Mirror, players who are preparing for nationals and other competitions have received their COVID-19 vaccine doses.

So far, around 120 athletes and 27 para-athletes have received their first dose while 58 athletes and four para-athletes have got their second dose.

Additionally, 114 coaches and support staff have also received their first dose while 37 members have got their second dose as well.