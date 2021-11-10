PSG women's football star Aminata Diallo detained over attack on teammate Kheira Hamraoui

Diallo was returning from a dinner organised by PSG with fellow midfielder Kheira Hamraoui last Thursday when armed men attacked the pair in their car, hitting Hamraoui on the legs with an iron bar

Paris, France: French international and Paris Saint-Germain woman footballer Aminata Diallo was detained by police on Wednesday in connection with a vicious street assault on a teammate and fellow national player last week in Paris, her club announced.

Diallo was returning from a dinner organised by PSG with fellow midfielder Kheira Hamraoui last Thursday when armed men attacked the pair in their car, hitting Hamraoui on the legs with an iron bar, L'Equipe newspaper reported.

Hamraoui was absent from the PSG team on Tuesday evening for a Champions League game against Real Madrid, with Diallo playing in her place.

"Paris Saint-Germain notes the detention this morning of Aminata Diallo by the SRPJ (police) in Versailles in connection with an ongoing investigation into the assault on Thursday night of players from the club," PSG said in a statement.

Diallo, 26, was detained by the attackers during the assault, but escaped uninjured, a source at the club told AFP.

Hamraoui, 31, returned to the PSG women's team in the summer after winning the Champions League last year with Barcelona.

She was recalled to the French national team in October after a two-and-a-half year absence, but pulled out because of injury.

Diallo was called up to replace her in the squad, but was not used by coach Corinne Diacre.