PSG superstar Neymar admits cheating on pregnant partner Bruna Biancardi, loses 80,000 Instagram followers

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. has experienced a significant decline in his Instagram following, losing 80,000 followers, following his confession of infidelity towards his pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi, as reported by O Tempo. The renowned Brazilian footballer took to social media to address his wrongdoing, expressing remorse for his actions during his girlfriend’s pregnancy. According to reports from Crowdtangle, his post garnered a staggering 10.7 million views. In his heartfelt letter, Neymar expressed that he had made a mistake and acknowledged that it was a mistake involving the person he was addressing. He confidently stated that he commits mistakes regularly, both on and off the field. However, he assured that he resolves his errors privately within the confines of his home and in the presence of his family and close friends.

Admits in a Instagram post

He went on to mention that the consequences of his actions had an impact on someone extremely special to him – the woman he had always envisioned being by his side and the mother of his child. These consequences also extended to her family, who had become an integral part of his own family. Neymar Jr. emphasised that this intrusion occurred during a particularly significant time of motherhood.

“I have made a grave error, particularly towards you. It is undeniable that I commit mistakes on a daily basis, both on and off the field. However, I strive to rectify my personal mistakes privately, within the confines of my home and in the company of my family and close friends.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NJ 🇧🇷 (@neymarjr)

He continued: “Bru, I have already expressed my apologies for my misjudgments and the unnecessary public exposure. Nevertheless, I believe it is essential to reaffirm my remorse publicly. If a private matter has been brought to light, the apology should also be extended publicly.”

Neymar Jr. concluded in this letter that he was unable to envision a life without the person he was addressing. He admitted uncertainty regarding the feasibility of their relationship, but assured that on this particular day, they could rest assured of his desire to make an effort.

“Our purpose will prevail. Our love for our baby will prevail. Our love for each other will strengthen us,” he wrote in the post.

Back in May, Neymar’s girlfriend Bruna shared a heartfelt message on social media announcing her pregnancy with the footballer’s child. In her post, Biancardi expressed: “We dreamt of your life, planned for your arrival, and knowing that you’re here to complete our love makes our days much happier. You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles and aunties who already love you very much! Come soon son. We are waiting for you!”

Unfortunately, for all his talent, Neymar has once again found himself in the spotlight for unfavorable reasons. While his skill on the field is undeniable, he often becomes entangled in controversies off the pitch due to his actions.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.